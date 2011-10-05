Oct 5 (Reuters) -

ASTMAX CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to

Sept 30,2011

LATEST

FORECAST Sales 1.05 Operating 138 mln Recurring 118 mln Net 120 mln

NOTE - Astmax Co Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8734.TK1.