Oct 5 (Reuters) -

MAXVALU TOKAI CO. LTD.

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012

2011/02/29

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 80.43 76.60 162.73 (+5.0 pct) (+11.7 pct) (+6.0%) Operating 2.46 1.85 4.40

(+32.6 pct) (+61.9 pct)

(+2.8%) Recurring 2.44 1.84 4.33 (+32.6 pct) (+57.3 pct) (+1.4%) Net

748 mln 486 mln 1.66

(+54.0 pct) (+31.1 pct) (+0.4%) EPS Y43.13 Y27.88 Y95.63 Shares 17 mln 17 mln Annual div

Y36.00 Y36.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y36.00

Y36.00

NOTE - Maxvalu Tokai Co. Ltd. is a supermarket operator.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

