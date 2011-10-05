Oct 5 (Reuters) -
MAXVALU TOKAI CO. LTD.
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012
2011/02/29
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 80.43
76.60 162.73
(+5.0 pct) (+11.7 pct) (+6.0%)
Operating 2.46 1.85 4.40
(+32.6 pct) (+61.9 pct)
(+2.8%) Recurring 2.44
1.84 4.33
(+32.6 pct) (+57.3 pct) (+1.4%) Net
748 mln 486 mln 1.66
(+54.0 pct) (+31.1 pct)
(+0.4%) EPS Y43.13
Y27.88 Y95.63 Shares 17
mln 17 mln Annual div
Y36.00
Y36.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y36.00
Y36.00
NOTE - Maxvalu Tokai Co. Ltd. is a supermarket operator.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
