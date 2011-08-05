UPDATE 1-Snow, avalanches, rain delay grain movement to U.S. ports
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
Aug 5 (Reuters) -
OK FOOD INDUSTRY CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.10 2.06 4.30 8.80 (+2.2 pct) (-6.9 pct) Operating loss 116 mln prft 30 mln loss 200 mln loss 140 mln
(-81.7 pct)
Recurring loss 129 mln prft 20 mln loss 240 mln loss 190 mln
(-86.7 pct)
Net loss 178 mln prft 3 mln loss 250 mln loss 250 mln
(-95.5 pct)
EPS loss Y4.83 prft Y0.07 loss Y6.75 loss Y6.75
NOTE - OK Food Industry Co Ltd manufactures fried bean curd.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2905.TK1.
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 Brazil's busiest week for initial public offerings in nearly four years ended on Friday with mixed results for issuers, faced with wariness among foreign investors toward Latin America's largest equity market amid fallout from political turmoil.
CHICAGO, Feb 10 Severe winter weather has slowed rail deliveries of crops to shippers in the U.S. Pacific Northwest, sending freight rates soaring and prompting Asian buyers to seek fill-in loads as they wait for the backlog at ports to clear.