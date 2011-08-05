Aug 5 (Reuters) -

OK FOOD INDUSTRY CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.10 2.06 4.30 8.80 (+2.2 pct) (-6.9 pct) Operating loss 116 mln prft 30 mln loss 200 mln loss 140 mln

(-81.7 pct)

Recurring loss 129 mln prft 20 mln loss 240 mln loss 190 mln

(-86.7 pct)

Net loss 178 mln prft 3 mln loss 250 mln loss 250 mln

(-95.5 pct)

EPS loss Y4.83 prft Y0.07 loss Y6.75 loss Y6.75

NOTE - OK Food Industry Co Ltd manufactures fried bean curd.

