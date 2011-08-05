Aug 5 (Reuters) -

MORIO DENKI CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 6 months to Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST H1 LATEST

RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales

1.90 3.60 6.70 Operating

106 mln 140 mln 170 mln Recurring 111 mln 140 mln 160 mln Net 158 mln 120 mln 150 mln EPS Y11.50 Y8.72 Y10.90

NOTE - Morio Denki Co Ltd makes control and display equipment for railway rolling stock.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

