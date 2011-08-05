Aug 5 (Reuters) -
MORIO DENKI CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 6 months to Year to
Jun 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST H1 LATEST
RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales
1.90 3.60 6.70 Operating
106 mln 140 mln 170 mln
Recurring 111 mln 140 mln 160 mln
Net 158 mln 120 mln 150 mln
EPS Y11.50 Y8.72 Y10.90
NOTE - Morio Denki Co Ltd makes control and display
equipment for railway rolling stock.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
