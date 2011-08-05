Aug 5 (Reuters) -

TAKE AND GIVE .NEEDS CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 11.48 11.19 22.00 48.50 (+2.6 pct) (-3.7 pct) Operating 428 mln 526 mln nil

2.35 (-18.7 pct) (-40.4 pct)

Recurring prft 323 mln prft 362 mln loss 300 mln prft 1.65 (-10.6 pct) (-50.7 pct) Net

prft 159 mln loss 253 mln loss 400 mln prft 550 mln EPS prft Y122.93 loss Y195.35 loss Y308.42 prft Y424.08

NOTE - Take And Give .Needs Co Ltd is a producer of wedding ceremonies and receptions.

