Aug 5 (Reuters) -
HIROSHIMA BANK LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 31.60
35.40 61.70 126.00
(-10.7 pct) (+5.7 pct)
Recurring 8.14 8.24 12.50
27.30 (-1.2 pct) (+151.6 pct)
Net 5.20
4.92 7.30 15.70
(+5.6 pct) (+42.0 pct) EPS
Y8.42 Y7.97 Y11.82
Y25.43
Diluted EPS Y8.41
NOTE - Hiroshima Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
