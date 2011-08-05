Aug 5 (Reuters) -
YAMADA CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.06
1.79 4.13 8.40
(+15.3 pct) (+27.6 pct)
Operating 159 mln 138 mln 250 mln
560 mln
(+14.8 pct)
Recurring 157 mln 108 mln
230 mln 520 mln
(+44.1 pct)
Net 104 mln 52 mln
150 mln 350 mln
(+100.2 pct)
EPS Y8.73 Y4.36
Y12.54 Y29.26
NOTE - Yamada Corp is a large independent maker of
automobile maintenance equipment and tools.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6392.TK1.