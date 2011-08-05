Aug 5 (Reuters) -

TECHNO MEDICA CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.34 1.34 3.36 8.23 (-0.1 pct) (+10.8 pct) Operating 179 mln 101 mln 518 mln

1.64 (+76.1 pct) (-13.7 pct)

Recurring 181 mln 103 mln 519 mln 1.65 (+75.1 pct) (-14.1 pct) Net

112 mln 66 mln 308 mln 978 mln

(+68.8 pct) (-16.2 pct)

EPS Y3,860.86 Y2,286.77 Y10,567.32 Y33,504.04

NOTE - Techno Medica Co Ltd develops and imports medical equipment used in clinical trials.

