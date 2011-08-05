Aug 5 (Reuters) -
TECHNO MEDICA CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.34
1.34 3.36 8.23
(-0.1 pct) (+10.8 pct)
Operating 179 mln 101 mln 518 mln
1.64 (+76.1 pct) (-13.7 pct)
Recurring 181 mln
103 mln 519 mln 1.65 (+75.1
pct) (-14.1 pct) Net
112 mln 66 mln 308 mln
978 mln
(+68.8 pct) (-16.2 pct)
EPS Y3,860.86 Y2,286.77
Y10,567.32 Y33,504.04
NOTE - Techno Medica Co Ltd develops and imports medical
equipment used in clinical trials.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
