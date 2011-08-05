Aug 5 (Reuters) -

TAKE AND GIVE .NEEDS CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 22.00 22.00 Operating nil loss 140 mln Recurring loss 300 mln loss 450 mln Net loss 400 mln loss 460 mln

NOTE - Take And Give .Needs Co Ltd is a producer of wedding ceremonies and receptions.