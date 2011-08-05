Aug 5 (Reuters) -
JAPAN VILENE CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 10.33
12.04 20.70 45.00
(-14.2 pct) (+21.0 pct)
Operating 298 mln 848 mln 300 mln
1.50 (-64.9 pct) (+588.5 pct)
Recurring 484 mln
962 mln 1.00 2.60 (-49.7
pct) (+758.7 pct) Net
306 mln 528 mln 750 mln
1.80 (-42.0 pct)
EPS Y6.15
Y10.61 Y15.05 Y36.12
Diluted EPS Y6.15 Y10.60
NOTE - Japan Vilene Co Ltd is a top-ranked non-woven cloth
maker.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
