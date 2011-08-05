Aug 5 (Reuters) -
AOKI HOLDINGS INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 35.48
33.12 61.72 140.00
(+7.1 pct) (-1.8 pct)
Operating 2.74 2.13 2.00
11.50 (+28.9 pct) (+15.1 pct)
Recurring 2.96
2.41 2.40 12.40
(+22.6 pct) (+15.7 pct) Net
1.80 425 mln 1.25
5.50 (+321.6 pct) (-53.4 pct)
EPS Y42.09
Y9.98 Y29.29 Y128.89
NOTE - Aoki Holdings Inc. is a major suburban discount
store operator specialising in men's suits.
