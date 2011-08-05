Aug 5 (Reuters) -

CROSS CAT CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 6 months to Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST H1 LATEST

RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales

1.48 3.40 7.00 Operating

loss 21 mln prft 25 mln prft 180 mln Recurring loss 15 mln prft 25 mln prft 190 mln Net loss 16 mln prft 14 mln prft 110 mln EPS loss Y1.87 prft Y1.56 prft Y12.25

NOTE - Cross Cat Co Ltd develops software, provides IT consulting and network-related services.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

