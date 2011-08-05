Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
Aug 5 (Reuters) -
CROSS CAT CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 6 months to Year to
Jun 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST H1 LATEST
RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales
1.48 3.40 7.00 Operating
loss 21 mln prft 25 mln prft 180 mln Recurring loss 15 mln prft 25 mln prft 190 mln Net loss 16 mln prft 14 mln prft 110 mln EPS loss Y1.87 prft Y1.56 prft Y12.25
NOTE - Cross Cat Co Ltd develops software, provides IT consulting and network-related services.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2307.TK1.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
BRUSSELS, Feb 11 NATO accused Russia of escalating a disinformation campaign since the Kremlin's 2014 seizure of Ukraine's Crimea region, saying Russian websites such as Sputnik and RT had posted false stories, the alliance's spokeswoman said on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 E.L. James, the British author and producer of the erotic "Fifty Shades of Grey" novels and film franchise, knows that her story about an attractive couple engaged in a kinky relationship is very much a fantasy.