Aug 5 (Reuters) -

SHOBUNSHA PUBLICATIONS INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Mar 31, 2011 Mar 31, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Sep 30, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 14.00 14.19 13.47

6.24 (-1.3 pct) (-4.1 pct)

(-3.8%) (-8.0%) Operating 1.55 732 mln

(+111.9 pct)

Recurring prft 1.61 prft 781 mln prft 430 mln loss 20 mln

(+106.4 pct) (-73.3%)

Net prft 117 mln prft 545 mln prft 410 mln loss 30 mln

(-78.5 pct) (+249.2%)

EPS prft Y7.06 prft Y32.78 prft Y24.66 loss Y1.80 Annual div Y20.00 Y20.00 Y20.00

-Q2 div nil nil

nil -Q4 div Y20.00 Y20.00 Y20.00

NOTE - Shobunsha Publications Inc is a publishing company.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

