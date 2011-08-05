Aug 5 (Reuters) -
SANSHIN CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.48
1.86 3.50 8.88
(-20.7 pct) (+15.2 pct)
Operating loss 94 mln loss 150 mln loss 100 mln
prft 100 mln
Recurring loss 78 mln loss 158 mln loss 70 mln
prft 130 mln
Net loss 3 mln loss 153 mln prft 10 mln
prft 100 mln
EPS loss Y0.34 loss Y15.45 prft Y1.01
prft Y10.05
NOTE - Sanshin Corp is a civil engineering company
specialising in foundation work.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 1984.TK1.