Aug 5 (Reuters) -

SANSHIN CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.48 1.86 3.50 8.88 (-20.7 pct) (+15.2 pct) Operating loss 94 mln loss 150 mln loss 100 mln prft 100 mln Recurring loss 78 mln loss 158 mln loss 70 mln prft 130 mln Net loss 3 mln loss 153 mln prft 10 mln prft 100 mln EPS loss Y0.34 loss Y15.45 prft Y1.01 prft Y10.05

NOTE - Sanshin Corp is a civil engineering company specialising in foundation work.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1984.TK1.