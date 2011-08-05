Aug 5 (Reuters) -
FIDEA HOLDINGS CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 12.01
13.08 23.50 47.50
(-8.1 pct)
Recurring 1.95 2.70 2.70
6.20 (-27.6 pct)
Net 1.08
1.53 1.60 3.80
(-29.1 pct) EPS
Y7.55 Y10.65 Y11.15
Y25.46
Diluted EPS Y5.83 Y7.50
NOTE - Fidea Holdings Co Ltd is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8713.TK1.