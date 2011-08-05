Aug 5 (Reuters) -

INFORMATION PLANNING CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

1.23 1.29 2.00

(-4.8 pct) (+18.8 pct) Operating 117 mln 95 mln 450 mln

(+23.2 pct) (+62.9 pct) Recurring 121 mln 104 mln 450 mln

(+16.3 pct) (+454.2 pct) Net 27 mln 53 mln 200 mln

(-48.8 pct) EPS Y672.06 Y1,312.71 Y4,938.27

NOTE - Information Planning Co Ltd is a software developer with strength in risk-management systems for financial institutions.

