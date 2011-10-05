BRIEF-Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services
* Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 5 (Reuters) -
SATORI ELECTRIC CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Nov 30, 2011 May 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 37.90 44.28 83.00 175.00 (-14.4 pct) (+16.1 pct) Operating 117 mln 349 mln 450 mln
1.50 (-66.2 pct)
Recurring 105 mln 238 mln 400 mln 1.40 (-55.7 pct) (+465.7 pct) Net
465 mln 165 mln 700 mln 1.35 (+180.8 pct)
EPS Y27.45 Y9.77 Y41.28 Y79.61
NOTE - Satori Electric Co Ltd is a trading company specialising in electronic parts and semiconductors.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7420.TK1.
* Trading in shares of Rentian Technology Holdings Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On 10 Feb Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asx alert-$1.26m funding secured from option underwriting agreements-cl8.ax