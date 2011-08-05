Aug 5 (Reuters) -
BANK OF SAGA LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 9.91
11.41 19.80 39.70
(-13.1 pct) (+11.0 pct)
Recurring 2.51 3.66 3.30
6.70 (-31.3 pct) (+100.4 pct)
Net 1.29
1.73 1.20 3.00
(-25.4 pct) (+96.4 pct) EPS
Y7.67 Y10.15 Y7.12
Y17.81
NOTE - Bank of Saga Ltd is a regional bank.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8395.TK1.