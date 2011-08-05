Aug 5 (Reuters) -

TEAR CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

5.98 5.76 8.40

(+3.9 pct) (+23.8 pct) Operating 582 mln 709 mln 800 mln

(-17.9 pct) (+58.6 pct) Recurring 528 mln 657 mln 730 mln

(-19.6 pct) (+63.9 pct) Net 277 mln 378 mln 398 mln

(-26.7 pct) (+67.0 pct) EPS Y121.80 Y166.24 Y174.94

NOTE - Tear Corp is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

