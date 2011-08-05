Aug 5 (Reuters) -
FLYING GARDEN CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.81
1.82 3.50 7.10
(-0.1 pct) (-3.9 pct)
Operating prft 75 mln loss 14 mln prft 5 mln
prft 135 mln
Recurring prft 71 mln loss 18 mln loss 7 mln
prft 100 mln
Net prft 33 mln loss 87 mln loss 52 mln
prft 10 mln
EPS prft Y23.28 loss Y60.58 loss Y35.96
prft Y6.92
NOTE - Flying Garden Co Ltd operates restaurant chains.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3317.TK1.