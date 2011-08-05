Aug 5 (Reuters) -

FLYING GARDEN CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.81 1.82 3.50 7.10 (-0.1 pct) (-3.9 pct) Operating prft 75 mln loss 14 mln prft 5 mln prft 135 mln Recurring prft 71 mln loss 18 mln loss 7 mln prft 100 mln Net prft 33 mln loss 87 mln loss 52 mln prft 10 mln EPS prft Y23.28 loss Y60.58 loss Y35.96

prft Y6.92

NOTE - Flying Garden Co Ltd operates restaurant chains.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3317.TK1.