Oct 5 (Reuters) -
C'SMEN CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012
2011/02/29
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.44
3.46 7.25
(-0.6 pct) (-9.6 pct) (+4.5%)
Operating prft 62 mln loss 29 mln prft 187 mln
(+129.4%) Recurring prft 52 mln loss
43 mln prft 162 mln
(+201.4%) Net
loss 105 mln loss 34 mln loss 45 mln
EPS loss Y13,398.46 loss Y4,325.69 loss Y5,699.09
Shares 9,750 9,750
Annual div
Y1,500.00 Y1,000.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y1,000.00
Y1,500.00
NOTE - C'sMen Co Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3083.TK1.