C'SMEN CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012

2011/02/29

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.44 3.46 7.25 (-0.6 pct) (-9.6 pct) (+4.5%) Operating prft 62 mln loss 29 mln prft 187 mln (+129.4%) Recurring prft 52 mln loss 43 mln prft 162 mln

(+201.4%) Net

loss 105 mln loss 34 mln loss 45 mln EPS loss Y13,398.46 loss Y4,325.69 loss Y5,699.09

Shares 9,750 9,750

Annual div

Y1,500.00 Y1,000.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y1,000.00 Y1,500.00

NOTE - C'sMen Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

