Aug 5 (Reuters) -

NICHIDEN CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 21.21 18.70 42.00 85.00 (+13.4 pct) (+55.2 pct) Operating 914 mln 683 mln 1.78

3.75 (+33.7 pct)

Recurring 969 mln 740 mln 1.87 3.90 (+30.9 pct) Net

564 mln 398 mln 1.06 2.22 (+41.7 pct)

EPS Y35.90 Y25.33 Y67.36 Y141.07

NOTE - Nichiden Corp is a major trading company dealing in power transmission equipment.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

