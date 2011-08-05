Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
Aug 5 (Reuters) -
NIPPON ICHI SOFTWARE INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 211 mln 293 mln 1.05 2.29 (-28.1 pct) (-40.6 pct) Operating loss 50 mln loss 15 mln prft 29 mln prft 107 mln Recurring loss 51 mln loss 32 mln prft 25 mln prft 97 mln Net loss 41 mln loss 48 mln loss 10 mln prft 59 mln EPS loss Y1,980.09 loss Y2,332.77 loss Y478.07 prft Y2,838.23
NOTE - Nippon Ichi Software Inc is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3851.TK1.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
BRUSSELS, Feb 11 NATO accused Russia of escalating a disinformation campaign since the Kremlin's 2014 seizure of Ukraine's Crimea region, saying Russian websites such as Sputnik and RT had posted false stories, the alliance's spokeswoman said on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 E.L. James, the British author and producer of the erotic "Fifty Shades of Grey" novels and film franchise, knows that her story about an attractive couple engaged in a kinky relationship is very much a fantasy.