Aug 5 (Reuters) -

MIYAIRI VALVE MFG CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.10 1.38 2.40 5.50 (-20.2 pct) (+29.9 pct) Operating 15 mln 67 mln 90 mln

300 mln

(-76.7 pct) (+9.6 pct)

Recurring 19 mln 64 mln

80 mln 270 mln

(-69.5 pct) (+6.9 pct)

Net 16 mln 48 mln

80 mln 270 mln

(-65.5 pct) (-9.3 pct)

EPS Y0.35 Y1.02

Y1.67 Y5.65 Diluted EPS Y0.33 Y0.91

NOTE - Miyairi Valve Mfg Co Ltd is a major manufacturer of high-pressure valves for LPG containers.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

