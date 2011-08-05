Aug 5 (Reuters) -
MIYAIRI VALVE MFG CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.10
1.38 2.40 5.50
(-20.2 pct) (+29.9 pct)
Operating 15 mln 67 mln 90 mln
300 mln
(-76.7 pct) (+9.6 pct)
Recurring 19 mln 64 mln
80 mln 270 mln
(-69.5 pct) (+6.9 pct)
Net 16 mln 48 mln
80 mln 270 mln
(-65.5 pct) (-9.3 pct)
EPS Y0.35 Y1.02
Y1.67 Y5.65
Diluted EPS Y0.33 Y0.91
NOTE - Miyairi Valve Mfg Co Ltd is a major manufacturer of
high-pressure valves for LPG containers.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
