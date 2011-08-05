Aug 5 (Reuters) -
TSUKUBA BANK LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 11.63
12.71 23.00 46.80
(-8.4 pct) (+44.7 pct)
Recurring 467 mln 1.70 700 mln
2.10 (-72.5 pct)
Net 668 mln
1.05 1.10 2.40
(-36.0 pct) (+658.4 pct) EPS
Y8.09 Y12.74 Y13.36
Y29.16
EPS Y12.38
NOTE - Tsukuba Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8338.TK1.