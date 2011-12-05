Dec 5 (Reuters) -
KOBAYASHI METALS LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Oct 31,2011 Oct 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 16.40 16.20 Operating 570 mln 500 mln Recurring 680 mln 630 mln Net 230 mln 180 mln
NOTE - Kobayashi Metals Ltd is a trading company dealing in screws for construction use. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8077.TK1.
Next In Cyclical Consumer Goods
Air France reopens U.S. flights to passengers hit by travel ban
PARIS, Feb 4 Air France said on Saturday it had reopened U.S.-bound flights to passengers affected by President Donald Trump's travel ban on nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries, after the executive order was temporarily suspended by a federal court.
China imposes administrative penalties on seven 'new energy' vehicle makers
BEIJING, Feb 4 China has imposed administrative penalties on seven "new energy" vehicle makers for producing and selling vehicles with batteries that had lower power capacity than advertised.