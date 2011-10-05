Oct 5 (Reuters) -
WARABEYA NICHIYO CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012
2011/02/29
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 80.47
77.35 158.00
(+4.0 pct) (+4.1 pct) (+3.1%)
Operating 2.74 2.53 4.00
(+8.3 pct) (-4.4 pct)
(+16.1%) Recurring 2.85
2.77 4.00
(+3.0 pct) (+2.2 pct) (+9.2%) Net
1.10 1.62 1.77
(-31.9 pct) (+5.2 pct)
(+2.8%) EPS Y66.32
Y97.37 Y106.53 Annual div
Y20.00 Y20.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y20.00
Y20.00
NOTE - Warabeya Nichiyo Co Ltd is a maker and seller of
prepared rice, bread and other foods.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2918.TK1.