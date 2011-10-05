Oct 5 (Reuters) -

WARABEYA NICHIYO CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012

2011/02/29

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 80.47 77.35 158.00 (+4.0 pct) (+4.1 pct) (+3.1%) Operating 2.74 2.53 4.00

(+8.3 pct) (-4.4 pct) (+16.1%) Recurring 2.85 2.77 4.00 (+3.0 pct) (+2.2 pct) (+9.2%) Net

1.10 1.62 1.77

(-31.9 pct) (+5.2 pct) (+2.8%) EPS Y66.32 Y97.37 Y106.53 Annual div

Y20.00 Y20.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y20.00

Y20.00

NOTE - Warabeya Nichiyo Co Ltd is a maker and seller of prepared rice, bread and other foods.

