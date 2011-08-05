Aug 5 (Reuters) -

HIKARI BUSINESS FORM CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.44 3.56 7.00 (-3.5 pct) (-7.6 pct) (+2.5%) Operating 105 mln 265 mln 400 mln

(-60.2 pct) (-53.5 pct)

(+5.1%) Recurring 105 mln 270 mln 400 mln (-60.9 pct) (-53.3 pct) (+5.5%) Net

16 mln 142 mln 200 mln

(-88.2 pct) (-56.7 pct) (+99.7%) EPS Y2.90 Y24.60 Y34.53 Shares 6 mln 6 mln Annual div

Y15.00 Y15.00 -Q4 div Y15.00 Y15.00

NOTE - Hikari Business Form Co Ltd is a maker of office stationery.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3948.TK1.