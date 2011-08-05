Aug 5 (Reuters) -
HIKARI BUSINESS FORM CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
Dec 31, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.44
3.56 7.00
(-3.5 pct) (-7.6 pct) (+2.5%)
Operating 105 mln 265 mln 400 mln
(-60.2 pct) (-53.5 pct)
(+5.1%) Recurring 105 mln
270 mln 400 mln (-60.9
pct) (-53.3 pct) (+5.5%) Net
16 mln 142 mln 200 mln
(-88.2 pct) (-56.7 pct)
(+99.7%) EPS Y2.90
Y24.60 Y34.53 Shares 6
mln 6 mln Annual div
Y15.00
Y15.00
-Q4 div Y15.00 Y15.00
NOTE - Hikari Business Form Co Ltd is a maker of office
stationery.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
