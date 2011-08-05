Aug 5 (Reuters) -
ASO FOAM CRETE CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 662 mln
792 mln 1.41 4.04
(-16.3 pct) (-9.3 pct)
Operating loss 80 mln loss 31 mln loss 131 mln
prft 96 mln
Recurring loss 81 mln loss 29 mln loss 132 mln
prft 96 mln
Net loss 48 mln loss 15 mln loss 81 mln
prft 50 mln
EPS loss Y14.05 loss Y4.49 loss Y23.70
prft Y14.63
NOTE - Aso Foam Crete Co Ltd specialises in construction
works that use foam concrete.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
