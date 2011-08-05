Aug 5 (Reuters) -

ASO FOAM CRETE CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 662 mln 792 mln 1.41 4.04 (-16.3 pct) (-9.3 pct) Operating loss 80 mln loss 31 mln loss 131 mln prft 96 mln Recurring loss 81 mln loss 29 mln loss 132 mln prft 96 mln Net loss 48 mln loss 15 mln loss 81 mln prft 50 mln EPS loss Y14.05 loss Y4.49 loss Y23.70 prft Y14.63

NOTE - Aso Foam Crete Co Ltd specialises in construction works that use foam concrete.

