Aug 5 (Reuters) -

CHEMIPRO KASEI CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.36 2.44 4.80 9.44 (-3.1 pct) (+76.3 pct) Operating 182 mln 126 mln 260 mln

480 mln

(+44.2 pct)

Recurring 147 mln 86 mln

200 mln 360 mln

(+70.2 pct)

Net 81 mln 83 mln

40 mln 120 mln

(-3.4 pct)

EPS Y4.89 Y5.06

Y2.41 Y7.24

NOTE - Chemipro Kasei Co Ltd is a maker of ultraviolet ray absorbents.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

