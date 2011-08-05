Aug 5 (Reuters) -
CHEMIPRO KASEI CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.36
2.44 4.80 9.44
(-3.1 pct) (+76.3 pct)
Operating 182 mln 126 mln 260 mln
480 mln
(+44.2 pct)
Recurring 147 mln 86 mln
200 mln 360 mln
(+70.2 pct)
Net 81 mln 83 mln
40 mln 120 mln
(-3.4 pct)
EPS Y4.89 Y5.06
Y2.41 Y7.24
NOTE - Chemipro Kasei Co Ltd is a maker of ultraviolet ray
absorbents.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
