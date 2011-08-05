Aug 5 (Reuters) -
P AND P CORP.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 5.55
5.19 10.94 22.80
(+6.9 pct) (+24.2 pct)
Operating 151 mln 96 mln 243 mln
590 mln
(+56.2 pct) (+62.8 pct)
Recurring 159 mln 95 mln
243 mln 590 mln
(+66.3 pct) (+57.9 pct)
Net 99 mln 4 mln
123 mln 300 mln
(-62.7 pct)
EPS Y925.29 Y39.49
Y1,144.62 Y2,791.76
EPS Y38.30
NOTE - P and P Corp. is involved in outsourcing and
personnel placement services..
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
