Aug 5 (Reuters) -
JAPAN PETROLEUM EXPLORATION CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 52.46
46.53 101.26 223.48
(+12.8 pct) (+23.1 pct)
Operating 4.67 5.18 5.72
11.76 (-9.7 pct) (+107.2 pct)
Recurring 5.57
6.19 7.36 15.63
(-10.0 pct) (+32.4 pct) Net
4.42 3.73 5.46
11.53 (+18.5 pct) (-9.2 pct)
EPS Y77.37
Y65.27 Y95.52 Y201.70
NOTE - Japan Petroleum Exploration Co Ltd is a spin off
from the government's Japan National Oil.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 1662.TK1.