Aug 5 (Reuters) -
HOKUHOKU FINANCIAL GROUP INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 51.35
54.35 102.00 203.00
(-5.5 pct) (-2.6 pct)
Recurring 8.33 7.81 13.50
31.00 (+6.6 pct) (+41.4 pct)
Net 3.55
3.80 7.50 17.00
(-6.5 pct) (+8.5 pct) EPS
Y2.55 Y2.73 Y4.81
Y11.07
NOTE - Hokuhoku Financial Group Inc was formed September
2003 by taking over shares in Hokuriku Bank.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8377.TK1.