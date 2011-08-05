Aug 5 (Reuters) -
MOONBAT CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.34
4.30 6.90 13.00
(+0.9 pct) (-3.6 pct)
Operating 622 mln 595 mln 460 mln
800 mln
(+4.4 pct) (-3.8 pct)
Recurring 628 mln 602 mln
450 mln 780 mln
(+4.3 pct) (-3.5 pct)
Net 377 mln 358 mln
270 mln 460 mln
(+5.2 pct) (+1.4 pct)
EPS Y14.20 Y13.49
Y10.15 Y17.30
NOTE - Moonbat Co Ltd is trading company specialising in
umbrellas and other accessories.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8115.TK1.