Aug 5 (Reuters) -

STARBUCKS COFFEE JAPAN LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 25.75 25.17 51.00 103.00 (+2.3 pct) (+5.4 pct) Operating 2.24 2.07 3.65

5.75 (+8.1 pct) (+1.8 pct)

Recurring 2.30 2.18 3.75 5.95 (+5.6 pct) (+2.7 pct) Net

prft 1.26 loss 1.04 prft 1.95 prft 2.90 EPS prft Y877.61 loss Y731.06 prft Y1,360.18 prft Y2,022.83 Diluted EPS Y874.43

NOTE - Starbucks Coffee Japan Ltd is a specialty coffee retailer.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

