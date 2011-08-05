Aug 5 (Reuters) -
STARBUCKS COFFEE JAPAN LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 25.75
25.17 51.00 103.00
(+2.3 pct) (+5.4 pct)
Operating 2.24 2.07 3.65
5.75 (+8.1 pct) (+1.8 pct)
Recurring 2.30
2.18 3.75 5.95
(+5.6 pct) (+2.7 pct) Net
prft 1.26 loss 1.04 prft 1.95 prft
2.90 EPS prft Y877.61 loss Y731.06 prft
Y1,360.18 prft Y2,022.83
Diluted EPS Y874.43
NOTE - Starbucks Coffee Japan Ltd is a specialty coffee
retailer.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2712.TK1.