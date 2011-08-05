Aug 5 (Reuters) -
ORICON INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.63
1.64 3.34 7.06
(-0.5 pct) (+27.7 pct)
Operating 231 mln 249 mln 460 mln
1.25 (-7.2 pct) (+114.7 pct)
Recurring 203 mln
229 mln 410 mln 1.16 (-11.2
pct) (+83.3 pct) Net
113 mln 151 mln 230 mln
660 mln
(-24.7 pct) (+109.9 pct)
EPS Y721.84 Y967.30
Y1,456.15 Y4,178.53
EPS Y958.82
NOTE - Oricon Inc engages in the sale of music data to
broadcasting stations.
