Aug 5 (Reuters) -
ZERIA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 13.46
11.70 26.50 54.50
(+15.0 pct) (+0.8 pct)
Operating 1.41 352 mln 1.90
3.50 (+299.5 pct) (+105.9 pct)
Recurring 1.58
457 mln 1.90 3.50 (+245.2
pct) (+74.6 pct) Net
1.03 209 mln 1.25
2.25 (+390.9 pct) (+18.4 pct)
EPS Y24.91
Y5.07 Y30.23 Y54.41
NOTE - Zeria Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is a medium-size
pharmaceutical maker, strong in prescription drugs.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
