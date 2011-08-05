Aug 5 (Reuters) -
HITACHI ZOSEN CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 55.99
52.11 134.00 310.00
(+7.4 pct) (-10.1 pct)
Operating loss 525 mln prft 821 mln prft 4.00
prft 14.00 (-50.5 pct)
Recurring 465 mln
2.10 4.00 13.00
(-77.8 pct) (-20.5 pct) Net
639 mln 1.43 3.00
10.00 (-55.3 pct) (-43.3 pct)
EPS Y0.81
Y1.80 Y3.78 Y12.60
Diluted EPS Y0.75 Y1.51
NOTE - Hitachi Zosen Corp is a major heavy machinery and
engineering company.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7004.TK1.