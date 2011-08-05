Aug 5 (Reuters) -
MEGANE TOP CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 15.11
12.31 30.79 61.00
(+22.8 pct)
Operating 2.53 624 mln 4.57
7.90 (+305.3 pct)
Recurring 2.57
579 mln 4.65 8.05 (+343.4
pct) Net
1.47 121 mln 2.58
4.43 EPS Y48.69 Y4.01
Y85.62 Y147.02
NOTE - Megane Top Corp operates a chain of eyeglass frame
stores.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7541.TK1.