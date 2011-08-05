Aug 5 (Reuters) -

MEGANE TOP CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 15.11 12.31 30.79 61.00 (+22.8 pct) Operating 2.53 624 mln 4.57

7.90 (+305.3 pct)

Recurring 2.57 579 mln 4.65 8.05 (+343.4 pct) Net

1.47 121 mln 2.58 4.43 EPS Y48.69 Y4.01 Y85.62 Y147.02

NOTE - Megane Top Corp operates a chain of eyeglass frame stores.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

