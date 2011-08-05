Aug 5 (Reuters) -
FUJI PS CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.85
4.07 9.30 19.20
(-5.2 pct) (+8.8 pct)
Operating nil 187 mln 60 mln
180 mln
Recurring 4 mln 184 mln 50 mln
150 mln
(-97.6 pct)
Net loss 26 mln prft 171 mln
prft 10 mln prft 70 mln
EPS loss Y1.49 prft Y9.70 prft Y0.56
prft Y3.95
NOTE - Fuji PS Corp is a manufacturer of prestressed
concrete.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
