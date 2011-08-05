Aug 5 (Reuters) -

FUJI PS CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.85 4.07 9.30 19.20 (-5.2 pct) (+8.8 pct) Operating nil 187 mln 60 mln

180 mln Recurring 4 mln 184 mln 50 mln

150 mln

(-97.6 pct)

Net loss 26 mln prft 171 mln prft 10 mln prft 70 mln EPS loss Y1.49 prft Y9.70 prft Y0.56

prft Y3.95

NOTE - Fuji PS Corp is a manufacturer of prestressed concrete.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1848.TK1.