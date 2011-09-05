Sept 5 (Reuters) -
KONOSHIMA CHEMICAL CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 6 months to Year to
Jul 31, 2011 Oct 30, 2011 Apr 30, 2012
LATEST H1 LATEST
RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales
4.28 8.30 16.80 Operating
229 mln 360 mln 900 mln
Recurring 193 mln 260 mln 700 mln
Net 146 mln 150 mln 400 mln
EPS Y15.97 Y16.36 Y43.63
NOTE - Konoshima Chemical Co Ltd is a manufacturer of
ceramic interior and exterior building materials.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4026.TK1.