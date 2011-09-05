Sept 5 (Reuters) -

KONOSHIMA CHEMICAL CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 6 months to Year to

Jul 31, 2011 Oct 30, 2011 Apr 30, 2012

LATEST H1 LATEST

RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales

4.28 8.30 16.80 Operating

229 mln 360 mln 900 mln Recurring 193 mln 260 mln 700 mln Net 146 mln 150 mln 400 mln EPS Y15.97 Y16.36 Y43.63

NOTE - Konoshima Chemical Co Ltd is a manufacturer of ceramic interior and exterior building materials.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

