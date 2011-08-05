Aug 5 (Reuters) -

AXYZ CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 11.77 12.21 11.79

6.19 (-3.6 pct) (-5.8 pct)

(+0.2%) (+0.2%) Operating 298 mln 232 mln

(+28.4 pct) (+30.3 pct)

Recurring 345 mln 274 mln 399 mln 239 mln

(+25.8 pct) (+5.4 pct) (+15.5%)

(+11.3%) Net 188 mln 170 mln 247 mln

148 mln

(+10.4 pct) (+1.3 pct) (+31.8%)

(+3.0%) EPS Y33.48 Y30.34 Y44.13

Y26.48 Annual div Y12.50 Y12.50 Y12.50

-Q2 div nil nil

nil -Q4 div Y12.50 Y12.50 Y12.50

NOTE - Axyz Co Ltd is a poultry farm based on Southern Japan.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

