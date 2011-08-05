Aug 5 (Reuters) -
WEBCREW INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
8.08 6.72 11.00
(+20.2 pct) (+15.1 pct)
Operating 684 mln 537 mln 1.10
(+27.4 pct) (+27.3 pct)
Recurring 656 mln 584 mln 1.10
(+12.3 pct) (+58.9 pct) Net
224 mln 203 mln 500 mln
(+10.7 pct)
EPS Y6,580.23 Y5,690.31 Y14,790.71
Diluted EPS Y6,249.91 Y5,467.64
NOTE - WebCrew Inc. operates insurance-related Web sites.
