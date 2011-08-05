Aug 5 (Reuters) -

NICHIMO CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 21.17 20.30 43.00 93.00 (+4.3 pct) (-3.1 pct) Operating loss 1 mln loss 6 mln prft 100 mln prft 750 mln Recurring 25 mln 57 mln 100 mln

500 mln

(-55.9 pct)

Net loss 37 mln prft 32 mln prft 50 mln prft 400 mln EPS loss Y1.09 prft Y0.95 prft Y1.47 prft Y11.76 EPS Y0.94

NOTE - Nichimo Co Ltd is involved in the trading and cultivation of aquatic plants and also machinery materials.

