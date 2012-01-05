BRIEF-D.Western Therapeutics Institute appoints Grant Thornton Taiyo LLC. as new auditor
* Says it appoints Grant Thornton Taiyo LLC. as new auditor to succeed Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC, effective March 23
Jan 5 (Reuters) -
TOKIWA YAKUHIN CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Nov 30,2011 Nov 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 28.09 28.74 Operating
64 mln 134 mln Recurring 204 mln 248 mln Net 73 mln 141 mln
NOTE - Tokiwa Yakuhin Co Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7644.TK1.
BRUSSELS, Feb 23 Belgian pharmaceutical group UCB forecast on Thursday revenues and core profit would continue to grow in 2017 after sales of all of its key drugs were above analysts' expectations in 2016.
* Novartis drug zykadia receives fda priority review for first-line use in patients with alk+ metastatic nsclc