Aug 5 (Reuters) -

ALPEN CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 189.81 188.67 198.26

96.81 (+0.6 pct) (-0.6 pct)

(+4.5%) (+3.4%) Operating 10.46 8.14 10.77

5.43 (+28.5 pct) (+3.0 pct)

(+3.0%) (-0.7%) Recurring 11.26 8.98 11.30

5.72 (+25.4 pct) (+3.5 pct)

(+0.4%) (-0.2%) Net 4.16 2.73 5.24

2.85 (+52.6 pct) (-26.2 pct)

(+25.8%) (+15.6%) EPS Y102.83 Y67.38 Y129.32

Y70.37 Annual div Y30.00 Y30.00 Y30.00

-Q2 div Y15.00 Y15.00

Y15.00 -Q4 div Y15.00 Y15.00 Y15.00

NOTE - Alpen Co Ltd is engaged in the manufacture and sale of sports products.

