Aug 5 (Reuters) -
ALPEN CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012
Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 189.81 188.67 198.26
96.81 (+0.6 pct) (-0.6 pct)
(+4.5%) (+3.4%)
Operating 10.46 8.14 10.77
5.43 (+28.5 pct) (+3.0 pct)
(+3.0%) (-0.7%)
Recurring 11.26 8.98 11.30
5.72 (+25.4 pct) (+3.5 pct)
(+0.4%) (-0.2%)
Net 4.16 2.73 5.24
2.85 (+52.6 pct) (-26.2 pct)
(+25.8%) (+15.6%)
EPS Y102.83 Y67.38 Y129.32
Y70.37
Annual div Y30.00 Y30.00 Y30.00
-Q2 div Y15.00 Y15.00
Y15.00 -Q4 div Y15.00
Y15.00 Y15.00
NOTE - Alpen Co Ltd is engaged in the manufacture and sale
of sports products.
