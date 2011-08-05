Aug 5 (Reuters) -

ATOM LIVIN TECH CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 6.85 6.35 7.06

3.52 (+8.0 pct) (-9.5 pct)

(+3.0%) (+2.8%) Operating prft 39 mln loss 126 mln prft 70 mln prft 70 mln

(+79.2%)

(+103.1%) Recurring prft 79 mln loss 66 mln prft 120 mln prft 100 mln

(+51.7%)

(+58.9%) Net prft 110 mln loss 29 mln prft 120 mln prft 100 mln

(+8.7%)

(+66.9%) EPS prft Y27.66 loss Y7.38 prft Y30.08 prft Y25.06 Shares 4 mln 4 mln

Annual div Y20.00 Y20.00

Y20.00 -Q2 div Y10.00 Y10.00 Y10.00 -Q4 div Y10.00 Y10.00 Y10.00

NOTE - Atom Livin Tech Co Ltd produces interior metal fittings.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

