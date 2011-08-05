Aug 5 (Reuters) -
ATOM LIVIN TECH CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012
Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 6.85 6.35 7.06
3.52 (+8.0 pct) (-9.5 pct)
(+3.0%) (+2.8%)
Operating prft 39 mln loss 126 mln prft 70 mln
prft 70 mln
(+79.2%)
(+103.1%)
Recurring prft 79 mln loss 66 mln prft 120 mln
prft 100 mln
(+51.7%)
(+58.9%)
Net prft 110 mln loss 29 mln prft 120 mln
prft 100 mln
(+8.7%)
(+66.9%)
EPS prft Y27.66 loss Y7.38 prft Y30.08
prft Y25.06
Shares 4 mln 4 mln
Annual div Y20.00 Y20.00
Y20.00 -Q2 div Y10.00
Y10.00 Y10.00 -Q4 div
Y10.00 Y10.00 Y10.00
NOTE - Atom Livin Tech Co Ltd produces interior metal
fittings.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3426.TK1.