Aug 5 (Reuters) -
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 410.10
354.96 870.00 1.75 trln
(+15.5 pct) (-6.0 pct)
Operating 24.62 14.09
47.00 95.00 (+74.7 pct)
(+1.7 pct) Recurring
24.48 15.75 45.50 93.00
(+55.4 pct) (+4.9 pct)
Net 13.69 7.63 22.00
47.00 (+79.5 pct) (-5.4
pct) EPS Y23.65
Y13.17 Y38.01 Y81.20
NOTE - Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd is a major home builder,
with steelframe prefab houses as main business.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 1925.TK1.