Aug 5 (Reuters) -
THE YACHIYO BANK LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 11.21
12.09 23.30 43.70
(-7.2 pct) (+7.6 pct)
Recurring 2.14 2.15 5.30
7.50 (-0.4 pct) (+167.4 pct)
Net 1.40
1.70 4.10 5.40
(-17.7 pct) (+22.8 pct) EPS
Y93.41 Y113.49 Y273.59
Y330.31
Diluted EPS Y75.60 Y91.68
NOTE - The Yachiyo Bank Ltd is the full company name.
