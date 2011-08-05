Aug 5 (Reuters) -

NEXTGEN INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 896 mln 1.09 1.77 (-17.6 pct) (+98.1 pct) (-8.4%) Operating loss 38 mln loss 30 mln prft 80 mln (+387.3%) Recurring loss 43 mln loss 32 mln prft 70 mln

(+634.0%) Net

loss 57 mln loss 62 mln prft 60 mln EPS loss Y2,965.33 loss Y3,708.02 prft Y3,103.82

Shares 19,361 19,331

Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Nextgen Inc is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

